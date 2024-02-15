Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $1.751 Billion

  • Strong quarterly operating margins from equipment operations demonstrate structural improvement near mid-cycle volumes.
  • Fleet replenishment moderating as agricultural fundamentals normalize.
  • Full-year net income now forecasted to be $7.50 to $7.75 billion.

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company reported net income of $1.751 billion for the first quarter ended January 28, 2024, or $6.23 per share, compared with net income of $1.959 billion, or $6.55 per share, for the quarter ended January 29, 2023. 

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 4 percent, to $12.185 billion, in the most recent quarter. Net sales were $10.486 billion for the quarter, compared with $11.402 billion in 2023.

Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit; First Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2023; $ in millions
Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit; First Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2023; $ in millions
Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit; First Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2023; $ in millions
Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit; First Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2023; $ in millions
Construction & Forestry Operating Profit; First Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2023; $ in millions
Construction & Forestry Operating Profit; First Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2023; $ in millions

"Deere's first-quarter performance underscores the effectiveness of our Smart Industrial operating model and the dedication of our workforce, enabling improved performance across economic cycles that surpasses historical benchmarks," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "Moreover, we remain committed to empowering our customers to improve their productivity and sustainability through ongoing investment in the next generation of solutions, as evidenced by our partnership on satellite communications to expand rural connectivity announced this quarter."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2024 is forecasted to be in a range of $7.50 billion to $7.75 billion.

"Moving forward, we expect fleet replenishment to moderate as agricultural fundamentals normalize from record levels in 2022 and 2023," May said. "Regardless of where we are in the cycle, demand is accelerating for products and solutions that empower our customers to do more with less, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."








Deere & Company

First Quarter

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$

12,185

$

12,652

-4 %

Net income

$

1,751

$

1,959

-11 %

Fully diluted EPS

$

6.23

$

6.55












Production & Precision Agriculture

First Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$

4,849

$

5,198

-7 %

Operating profit

$

1,045

$

1,208

-13 %

Operating margin

21.6 %

23.2 %


Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes and higher SA&G and R&D expenses, partially offset by price realization. 








Small Agriculture & Turf

First Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$

2,425

$

3,001

-19 %

Operating profit

$

326

$

447

-27 %

Operating margin

13.4 %

14.9 %


Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes and higher SA&G and R&D expenses. These items were partially offset by price realization and lower production costs.








Construction & Forestry

First Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$

3,212

$

3,203


Operating profit

$

566

$

625

-9 %

Operating margin

17.6 %

19.5 %


Construction and forestry sales were flat for the quarter, with positive price realization offset by lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased primarily due to higher production costs, lower shipment volumes, the unfavorable effects of currency translation, and higher SA&G and R&D expenses. These items were partially offset by price realization and a favorable sales mix.








Financial Services

First Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net income

$

207

$

185

12 %

Financial services net income for the quarter increased due to income earned on higher average portfolio balances, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads.






Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2024




Agriculture & Turf






U.S. & Canada:






Large Ag




Down 10 to 15%

Small Ag & Turf




Down 5 to 10%

Europe




Down 10 to 15%

South America (Tractors & Combines)




Down ~ 10%

Asia




Down moderately








Construction & Forestry






U.S. & Canada:






Construction Equipment




Flat to Down 5%

Compact Construction Equipment




Flat

Global Forestry




Down ~ 10%

Global Roadbuilding




Flat








Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down ~ 20%

~ Flat

+1.5 %

Small Ag & Turf

Down 10 to 15%

~ Flat

+1.5 %

Construction & Forestry

Down 5 to 10%

~ Flat

+1.5 %








Financial Services

Net Income

~$ 770


Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2024 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be approximately $770 million. Results are expected to be higher than fiscal year 2023 due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads. A correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers impacted 2023 financial results. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • changes and compliance with U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, economic sanctions, data privacy, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;
  • political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas;
  • adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth, and regional or global liquidity constraints;
  • worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy;
  • the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
  • the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
  • accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
  • the ability to integrate new technology, including automation and machine learning, and deliver precision technology and solutions to customers;
  • changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
  • the ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
  • dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;
  • changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
  • governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy;
  • higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
  • our equipment fails to perform as expected, which could result in warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations;
  • the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to John Deere information technology infrastructure and products;
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
  • legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as right to repair or right to modify legislation;
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
  • events that damage the company's reputation or brand;
  • world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and
  • housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.

Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY
FIRST QUARTER 2024 PRESS RELEASE
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



Three Months Ended




January 28 

January 29


%


2024

2023

Change

Net sales and revenues:








Production & precision ag net sales

$

4,849

$

5,198

-7

Small ag & turf net sales

2,425

3,001

-19

Construction & forestry net sales

3,212

3,203


Financial services revenues

1,376

1,040

+32

Other revenues

323

210

+54

Total net sales and revenues

$

12,185

$

12,652

-4










Operating profit: *








Production & precision ag

$

1,045

$

1,208

-13

Small ag & turf

326

447

-27

Construction & forestry

566

625

-9

Financial services

257

238

+8

Total operating profit

2,194

2,518

-13

Reconciling items **

26

(22)


Income taxes

(469)

(537)

-13

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,751

$

1,959

-11


*

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit for financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.


**

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
For the Three Months Ended January 28, 2024 and January 29, 2023
(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited



2024

2023

Net Sales and Revenues





Net sales

$

10,486

$

11,402

Finance and interest income

1,360

994

Other income

339

256

Total

12,185

12,652







Costs and Expenses





Cost of sales

7,200

7,934

Research and development expenses

533

495

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,066

952

Interest expense

802

479

Other operating expenses

369

299

Total

9,970

10,159







Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

2,215

2,493

Provision for income taxes

469

537







Income of Consolidated Group

1,746

1,956

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

2

1







Net Income

1,748

1,957

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(2)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,751

$

1,959







Per Share Data





Basic

$

6.25

$

6.58

Diluted

6.23

6.55

Dividends declared

1.47

1.20

Dividends paid

1.35

1.13







Average Shares Outstanding





Basic

279.9

297.6

Diluted

281.1

299.1



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



January 28 

October 29

January 29



2024

2023

2023

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,137

$

7,458

$

3,976

Marketable securities

1,136

946

852

Trade accounts and notes receivable – net

7,795

7,739

7,609

Financing receivables – net

43,708

43,673

36,882

Financing receivables securitized – net

6,400

7,335

5,089

Other receivables

2,017

2,623

1,992

Equipment on operating leases – net

6,751

6,917

6,502

Inventories

8,937

8,160

10,056

Property and equipment – net

6,914

6,879

6,212

Goodwill

3,966

3,900

3,891

Other intangible assets – net

1,112

1,133

1,255

Retirement benefits

3,087

3,007

3,793

Deferred income taxes

1,833

1,814

914

Other assets

2,578

2,503

2,597

Total Assets

$

101,371

$

104,087

$

91,620










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Liabilities








Short-term borrowings

$

17,117

$

17,939

$

14,129

Short-term securitization borrowings

6,116

6,995

4,864

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

13,361

16,130

13,108

Deferred income taxes

550

520

519

Long-term borrowings

39,933

38,477

35,071

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

2,115

2,140

2,493

Total liabilities

79,192

82,201

70,184










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

100

97

100










Stockholders' Equity








Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

22,075

21,785

21,332

Noncontrolling interests

4

4

4

Total stockholders' equity

22,079

21,789

21,336

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

101,371

$

104,087

$

91,620



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
For the Three Months Ended January 28, 2024 and January 29, 2023
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2024

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

1,748

$

1,957

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities:





Provision (credit) for credit losses

31

(130)

Provision for depreciation and amortization

520

494

Share-based compensation expense

46

23

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

27

(56)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables related to sales

(277)

(1,015)

Inventories

(723)

(1,279)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(2,327)

(1,577)

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

183

199

Retirement benefits

(129)

(48)

Other

(7)

186

Net cash used for operating activities

(908)

(1,246)







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

7,752

7,198

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

506

497

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(6,447)

(6,322)

Purchases of property and equipment

(362)

(315)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(454)

(497)

Collateral on derivatives – net

310

345

Other

(88)

(146)

Net cash provided by investing activities

1,217

760







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

(2,951)

697

Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)

5,287

2,505

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

(3,237)

(1,925)

Repurchases of common stock

(1,328)

(1,257)

Dividends paid

(386)

(341)

Other

(30)

(18)

Net cash used for financing activities

(2,645)

(339)







Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

16

62







Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(2,320)

(763)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

7,620

4,941

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

5,300

$

4,178



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1)

The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the equipment operations and financial services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 2 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."

DEERE & COMPANY
(2) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended January 28, 2024 and January 29, 2023
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited





























EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$

10,486

$

11,402












$

10,486

$

11,402

Finance and interest income

157

114

$

1,433

$

1,067

$

(230)

$

(187)

1,360

994

1


Other income

289

234

119

177

(69)

(155)

339

256

2, 3

Total

10,932

11,750

1,552

1,244

(299)

(342)

12,185

12,652




























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales

7,207

7,940







(7)

(6)

7,200

7,934

4


Research and development expenses

533

495













533

495

Selling, administrative and general expenses

876

783

192

172

(2)

(3)

1,066

952

4


Interest expense

108

101

762

442

(68)

(64)

802

479

1


Interest compensation to Financial Services

162

123







(162)

(123)





1


Other operating expenses

90

53

339

392

(60)

(146)

369

299

3, 5

Total

8,976

9,495

1,293

1,006

(299)

(342)

9,970

10,159




























Income before Income Taxes

1,956

2,255

259

238







2,215

2,493

Provision for income taxes

416

483

53

54







469

537




























Income after Income Taxes

1,540

1,772

206

184







1,746

1,956

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

1




1

1







2

1




























Net Income

1,541

1,772

207

185







1,748

1,957

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(2)













(3)

(2)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,544

$

1,774

$

207

$

185






$

1,751

$

1,959



1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of income and expense between Equipment Operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues and expenses.

4

Elimination of intercompany service fees.

5

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited









































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



Jan 28 

Oct 29

Jan 29


Jan 28 

Oct 29

Jan 29


Jan 28 

Oct 29

Jan 29


Jan 28 

Oct 29

Jan 29





2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents


$

3,467

$

5,720

$

2,665

$

1,670

$

1,738

$

1,311









$

5,137

$

7,458

$

3,976

Marketable securities



147

104

18

989

842

834










1,136

946

852

Receivables from Financial Services

4,296

4,516

5,348









$

(4,296)

$

(4,516)

$

(5,348)








6


Trade accounts and notes receivable – net



1,093

1,320

1,342

9,167

8,687

7,827

(2,465)

(2,268)

(1,560)

7,795

7,739

7,609

7


Financing receivables – net



72

64

51

43,636

43,609

36,831










43,708

43,673

36,882

Financing receivables securitized – net












6,400

7,335

5,089










6,400

7,335

5,089

Other receivables



1,515

1,813

1,583

559

869

489

(57)

(59)

(80)

2,017

2,623

1,992

7


Equipment on operating leases – net












6,751

6,917

6,502










6,751

6,917

6,502

Inventories



8,937

8,160

10,056



















8,937

8,160

10,056

Property and equipment – net



6,879

6,843

6,178

35

36

34










6,914

6,879

6,212

Goodwill



3,966

3,900

3,891



















3,966

3,900

3,891

Other intangible assets – net



1,112

1,133

1,255



















1,112

1,133

1,255

Retirement benefits



3,013

2,936

3,728

75

72

67

(1)

(1)

(2)

3,087

3,007

3,793

8


Deferred income taxes



2,133

2,133

1,015

72

68

53

(372)

(387)

(154)

1,833

1,814

914

9


Other assets



2,058

1,948

1,936

546

559

684

(26)

(4)

(23)

2,578

2,503

2,597

Total Assets


$

38,688

$

40,590

$

39,066

$

69,900

$

70,732

$

59,721

$

(7,217)

$

(7,235)

$

(7,167)

$

101,371

$

104,087

$

91,620








































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 












































































Liabilities





































Short-term borrowings


$

1,203

$

1,230

$

969

$

15,914

$

16,709

$

13,160









$

17,117

$

17,939

$

14,129

Short-term securitization borrowings












6,116

6,995

4,864










6,116

6,995

4,864

Payables to Equipment Operations










4,296

4,516

5,348

$

(4,296)

$

(4,516)

$

(5,348)








6


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



12,677

14,862

11,819

3,232

3,599

2,952

(2,548)

(2,331)

(1,663)

13,361

16,130

13,108

7


Deferred income taxes



478

452

404

444

455

269

(372)

(387)

(154)

550

520

519

9


Long-term borrowings



7,270

7,210

8,155

32,663

31,267

26,916










39,933

38,477

35,071

Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,006

2,032

2,384

110

109

111

(1)

(1)

(2)

2,115

2,140

2,493

8


Total liabilities



23,634

25,786

23,731

62,775

63,650

53,620

(7,217)

(7,235)

(7,167)

79,192

82,201

70,184








































Redeemable noncontrolling interest

100

97

100



















100

97

100








































Stockholders' Equity





































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



22,075

21,785

21,332

7,125

7,082

6,101

(7,125)

(7,082)

(6,101)

22,075

21,785

21,332

10


Noncontrolling interests



4

4

4



















4

4

4

Financial Services' equity

(7,125)

(7,082)

(6,101)










7,125

7,082

6,101








10


Adjusted total stockholders' equity

14,954

14,707

15,235

7,125

7,082

6,101










22,079

21,789

21,336

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

38,688

$

40,590

$

39,066

$

69,900

$

70,732

$

59,721

$

(7,217)

$

(7,235)

$

(7,167)

$

101,371

$

104,087

$

91,620



6

Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.

7

Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

8

Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.

9

Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

10

Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Three Months Ended January 28, 2024 and January 29, 2023
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited















































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

























Net income

$

1,541

$

1,772

$

207

$

185






$

1,748

$

1,957

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:

























Provision (credit) for credit losses

(2)

1

33

(131)







31

(130)

Provision for depreciation and amortization

302

279

254

252

$

(36)

$

(37)

520

494

11


Share-based compensation expense













46

23

46

23

12


Distributed earnings of Financial Services

233

3







(233)

(3)





13


Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

48

(39)

(21)

(17)







27

(56)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Receivables related to sales

209

(23)







(486)

(992)

(277)

(1,015)

14, 16

Inventories

(687)

(1,254)







(36)

(25)

(723)

(1,279)

15


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(2,155)

(1,458)

25

145

(197)

(264)

(2,327)

(1,577)

16


Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

165

192

18

7







183

199

Retirement benefits

(127)

(49)

(2)

1







(129)

(48)

Other

(46)

17

61

163

(22)

6

(7)

186

11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

(519)

(559)

575

605

(964)

(1,292)

(908)

(1,246)




























Cash Flows from Investing Activities

























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)







8,007

7,495

(255)

(297)

7,752

7,198

14


Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases







506

497







506

497

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)







(6,513)

(6,375)

66

53

(6,447)

(6,322)

14


Purchases of property and equipment

(362)

(315)













(362)

(315)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired







(503)

(531)

49

34

(454)

(497)

15


Decrease in investment in Financial Services

10










(10)








17


Increase in trade and wholesale receivables







(871)

(1,499)

871

1,499





14


Collateral on derivatives – net









310

345







310

345

Other

10

(9)

(98)

(137)







(88)

(146)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(342)

(324)

838

(205)

721

1,289

1,217

760




























Cash Flows from Financing Activities

























Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

78

(136)

(3,029)

833







(2,951)

697

Change in intercompany receivables/payables

288

1,469

(288)

(1,469)













Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)

11

1

5,276

2,504







5,287

2,505

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

(40)




(3,197)

(1,925)







(3,237)

(1,925)

Repurchases of common stock

(1,328)

(1,257)













(1,328)

(1,257)

Capital investment from Equipment Operations







(10)




10








17


Dividends paid

(386)

(341)

(233)

(3)

233

3

(386)

(341)

13


Other

(22)

(6)

(8)

(12)







(30)

(18)

Net cash used for financing activities

(1,399)

(270)

(1,489)

(72)

243

3

(2,645)

(339)




























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

11

48

5

14







16

62




























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(2,249)

(1,105)

(71)

342







(2,320)

(763)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

5,755

3,781

1,865

1,160







7,620

4,941

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

3,506

$

2,676

$

1,794

$

1,502






$

5,300

$

4,178



11

Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

12

Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

13

Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities.

14

Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

15

Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

16

Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

17

Elimination of change in investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.

