Deere Reports First-Quarter Net Income of $1.224 Billion

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reported net income of $1.224 billion for the first quarter ended January 31, 2021, or $3.87 per share, compared with net income of $517 million, or $1.63 per share, for the quarter ended February 2, 2020. Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 19 percent in the first quarter of 2021 to $9.112 billion. Equipment operations net sales were $8.051 billion for the quarter, compared with $6.530 billion in 2020.

"John Deere started 2021 on a strongly positive note," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our results were aided by outstanding performance across our business lineup and improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors. In addition, our smart industrial operating strategy is making a significant impact on the company's results while it also helps our customers be more profitable and sustainable."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2021 is forecast to be in a range of $4.6 billion to $5.0 billion.

"We are proud of our success executing the strategy and creating a more focused organization that can operate with greater speed and agility," May said. "As our recent performance shows, these steps are leading to improved efficiencies and helping the company target its resources and investments on areas that have the greatest impact. At the same time, even as we ramp up factory production and intensify our efforts to serve customers, we are mindful of the continuing challenges associated with the global pandemic. We remain committed, above all else, to safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees."





















Deere & Company

First Quarter

$ in millions

2021

2020

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 9,112

$ 7,631

19%

Net income

$ 1,224

$ 517

137%

Fully diluted EPS

$ 3.87

$ 1.63







In the first quarter of 2021, the company recorded impairments totaling $50 million pretax to certain long-lived assets. These impairments were offset by a favorable indirect tax ruling in Brazil of $58 million pretax. In the first quarter of 2020, total voluntary employee-separation program expense recognized was $127 million pretax.





















Equipment Operations

First Quarter

$ in millions

2021

2020

% Change

Net sales

$ 8,051

$ 6,530

23%

Operating profit

$ 1,380

$ 466

196%

Net income

$ 1,020

$ 380

168%



Beginning in fiscal year 2021, the company implemented a new strategy, operating model, and reporting structure. With this change, the company's agriculture and turf operations were divided into two new segments, which are described as follows:

The production and precision agriculture segment is responsible for defining, developing, and delivering global equipment and technology solutions to unlock customer value for production-scale growers of large grains, small grains, cotton, and sugar. Main products include large and certain mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, and soil preparation, seeding, application and crop care equipment.

The small agriculture and turf segment is responsible for defining, developing, and delivering market-driven products to support mid-size and small growers and producers globally as well as turf customers. The operations are principally organized to support production systems for dairy and livestock, high-value crops, and turf and utility operators. Primary products include certain mid-size and small tractors, as well as hay and forage equipment, riding and commercial lawn equipment, golf course equipment, and utility vehicles.

There were no reporting changes for the construction and forestry and financial services segments. As a result, the company has four reportable segments.





















Production & Precision Ag

First Quarter

$ in millions

2021

2020

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,069

$ 2,507

22%

Operating profit

$ 643

$ 218

195%

Operating margin



21.0%



8.7%







Production and precision ag sales for the quarter increased due to higher shipment volumes and price realization, partially offset by the unfavorable effects of currency translation. Operating profit rose primarily due to price realization, higher shipment volumes / sales mix, and a favorable indirect tax ruling in Brazil. These items were partially offset by unfavorable effects of foreign-currency exchange. The prior period was affected by voluntary employee-separation expenses.





















Small Ag & Turf

First Quarter

$ in millions

2021

2020

% Change

Net sales

$ 2,515

$ 1,979

27%

Operating profit

$ 469

$ 155

203%

Operating margin



18.6%



7.8%







Small ag and turf sales for the quarter increased due to higher shipment volumes, price realization, and the favorable effects of currency translation. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes / sales mix and price realization. Results for the prior period were affected by voluntary employee-separation expenses.





















Construction & Forestry

First Quarter

$ in millions

2021

2020

% Change

Net sales

$ 2,467

$ 2,044

21%

Operating profit

$ 268

$ 93

188%

Operating margin



10.9%



4.5%







Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to higher shipment volumes, price realization, and the favorable effects of currency translation. Additionally, the Wirtgen operation's one-month reporting lag was eliminated resulting in four months of Wirtgen activity in the quarter. Operating profit increased mainly due to higher shipment volumes / sales mix and price realization. The increase in profit was partially offset by impairments of long-lived assets and higher production costs. Results last year also included voluntary employee-separation costs.





















Financial Services

First Quarter

$ in millions

2021

2020

% Change

Net income

$ 204

$ 137

49%



The increase in financial services net income for the quarter was mainly due to favorable financing spreads, lower losses on operating-lease residual values, and a lower provision for credit losses.

















Industry Outlook for 2021 (Annual)









Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Up 15 to 20%

Small Ag & Turf









Up ~ 5%

Europe









Up ~ 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Up ~ 10%

Asia









Down slightly

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Up ~5%

Compact Construction Equipment









Up ~10%

Global Forestry









Up 5 to 10%



















Deere Segment Outlook (2021)

Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

$15,500 to 16,500

+1%

+6%

Small Ag & Turf

$10,500 to 11,500

+3%

+2%

Construction & Forestry

$10,500 to 11,000

+2%

+2%

















Financial Services

Net Income

$ 730







Financial Services. Full-year 2021 results are expected to benefit from income earned from a higher average portfolio, lower losses on lease residual values, and favorable financing spreads.

John Deere Capital Corporation

The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.





First Quarter

$ in millions

2021

2020

% Change

Revenue

$ 657

$ 719

-9%

Net income

$ 167

$ 99

69%

Ending portfolio balance

$ 38,372

$ 37,146

3%



Results for the quarter were higher than the same period in 2020 primarily due to favorable financing spreads, lower losses on operating-lease residual values, and a lower provision for credit losses.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements under "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," "Deere Segment Outlook," and other forward-looking statements herein that relate to future events, expectations, and trends involve factors that are subject to change, and risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect particular lines of business, while others could affect all of the company's businesses.

The company's agricultural equipment businesses are subject to a number of uncertainties including the factors that affect farmers' confidence and financial condition. These factors include demand for agricultural products, world grain stocks, weather conditions, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, crop and livestock production expenses, availability of transport for crops, trade restrictions and tariffs (e.g., China), global trade agreements, the level of farm product exports (including concerns about genetically modified organisms), the growth and sustainability of non-food uses for some crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production), real estate values, available acreage for farming, the land ownership policies of governments, changes in government farm programs and policies, international reaction to such programs, changes in and effects of crop insurance programs, changes in environmental regulations and their impact on farming practices, animal diseases (e.g., African swine fever) and their effects on poultry, beef and pork consumption and prices and on livestock feed demand, and crop pests and diseases and the impact of the COVID pandemic on the agricultural industry including demand for, and production and exports of, agricultural products, and commodity prices.

The production and precision agriculture business is dependent on agricultural conditions, and relies on hardware and software, guidance, connectivity and digital solutions, and automation and machine intelligence. Many factors contribute to the company's precision agriculture sales and results, including the impact to customers' profitability or sustainability outcomes; the rate of adoption and use by customers; availability of technological innovations; speed of research and development; effectiveness of partnerships with third-parties; and the dealer channel's ability to support and service precision technology solutions.

Factors affecting the outlook for the company's small agriculture and turf equipment include agricultural conditions, consumer confidence, weather conditions, customer profitability, labor supply, consumer borrowing patterns, consumer purchasing preferences, housing starts and supply, infrastructure investment, spending by municipalities and golf courses, and consumable input costs.

Consumer spending patterns, real estate and housing prices, the number of housing starts, interest rates, commodity prices such as oil and gas, the levels of public and non-residential construction, and investment in infrastructure affect sales and results of the company's construction and forestry equipment. Prices for pulp, paper, lumber and structural panels affect sales of forestry equipment.

Many of the factors affecting production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry segments, have been and may continue to be impacted by global economic conditions, including those resulting from the COVID pandemic and responses to the pandemic taken by governments and other authorities.

All of the company's businesses and its results are affected by general economic conditions in the global markets and industries in which the company operates; customer confidence in general economic conditions; government spending and taxing; foreign currency exchange rates and their volatility, especially fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar; interest rates (including the availability of IBOR reference rates); inflation and deflation rates; changes in weather patterns; the political and social stability of the global markets in which the company operates; the effects of, or response to, terrorism and security threats; wars and other conflicts; natural disasters; and the spread of major epidemics (including the COVID pandemic) and government and industry responses to epidemics such as travel restrictions and extended shut down of businesses.

Uncertainties related to the magnitude and duration of the COVID pandemic may significantly adversely affect the company's business and outlook. These uncertainties include: the duration and impact of any resurgence in COVID cases in any country, state, or region; the emergence, contagiousness, and threat of new and different strains of COVID; prolonged reduction or closure of the company's operations, or a delayed recovery in our operations; additional closures as mandated or otherwise made necessary by governmental authorities; disruptions in the supply chain and a prolonged delay in resumption of operations by one or more key suppliers, or the failure of any key suppliers; the company's ability to meet commitments to customers on a timely basis as a result of increased costs and supply challenges; the ability to receive goods on a timely basis and at anticipated costs; increased logistics costs; delays in the company's strategic initiatives as a result of reduced spending on research and development; additional operating costs due to remote working arrangements, adherence to social distancing guidelines and other COVID-related challenges; increased risk of cyber attacks on network connections used in remote working arrangements; increased privacy-related risks due to processing health-related personal information; legal claims related to personal protective equipment designed, made, or provided by the company or alleged exposure to COVID on company premises; absence of employees due to illness; the impact of the pandemic on the company's customers and dealers, and their delays in their plans to invest in new equipment; requests by the company's customers or dealers for payment deferrals and contract modifications; the impact of disruptions in the global capital markets and/or declines in the company's financial performance, outlook or credit ratings, which could impact the company's ability to obtain funding in the future; and the impact of the pandemic on demand for our products and services as discussed above. It is unclear when a sustained economic recovery could occur and what a recovery may look like. All of these factors could materially and adversely affect our business, liquidity, results of operations and financial position.

Significant changes in market liquidity conditions, changes in the company's credit ratings and any failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding and funding costs, which could reduce the company's earnings and cash flows. Financial market conditions could also negatively impact customer access to capital for purchases of the company's products and customer confidence and purchase decisions, borrowing and repayment practices, and the number and size of customer loan delinquencies and defaults. A debt crisis, in Europe or elsewhere, could negatively impact currencies, global financial markets, social and political stability, funding sources and costs, asset and obligation values, customers, suppliers, demand for equipment, and company operations and results. The company's investment management activities could be impaired by changes in the equity, bond and other financial markets, which would negatively affect earnings.

The withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union and the perceptions as to the impact of the withdrawal may adversely affect business activity, political stability and economic conditions in the United Kingdom, the European Union and elsewhere. The economic conditions and outlook could be further adversely affected by (i) uncertainty regarding any new or modified trade arrangements between the United Kingdom and the European Union and/or other countries, (ii) the risk that one or more other European Union countries could come under increasing pressure to leave the European Union, or (iii) the risk that the euro as the single currency of the Eurozone could cease to exist. Any of these developments, or the perception that any of these developments are likely to occur, could affect economic growth or business activity in the United Kingdom or the European Union, and could result in the relocation of businesses, cause business interruptions, lead to economic recession or depression, and impact the stability of the financial markets, availability of credit, currency exchange rates, interest rates, financial institutions, and political, financial and monetary systems. Any of these developments could affect our businesses, liquidity, results of operations and financial position.

Additional factors that could materially affect the company's operations, access to capital, expenses and results include changes in, uncertainty surrounding and the impact of governmental trade, banking, monetary and fiscal policies, including financial regulatory reform and its effects on the consumer finance industry, derivatives, funding costs and other areas; governmental programs, policies, and tariffs for the benefit of certain industries or sectors; sanctions in particular jurisdictions; retaliatory actions to such changes in trade, banking, monetary and fiscal policies; actions by central banks; actions by financial and securities regulators; actions by environmental, health and safety regulatory agencies, including those related to engine emissions, carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, noise and the effects of climate change; changes to GPS radio frequency bands or their permitted uses; changes in labor and immigration regulations; changes to accounting standards; changes in tax rates, estimates, laws and regulations and company actions related thereto; changes to and compliance with privacy regulations; changes to and compliance with economic sanctions and export controls laws and regulations; compliance with U.S. and foreign laws when expanding to new markets and otherwise; and actions by other regulatory bodies.

Other factors that could materially affect results include production, design and technological innovations and difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and prices; the loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights whether through theft, infringement, counterfeiting or otherwise; the availability and prices of strategically sourced materials, components and whole goods; delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain or the loss of liquidity by suppliers; disruptions of infrastructures that support communications, operations or distribution; the failure of customers, dealers, suppliers or the company to comply with laws, regulations and company policy pertaining to employment, human rights, health, safety, the environment, sanctions, export controls, anti-corruption, privacy and data protection and other ethical business practices; events that damage the company's reputation or brand; significant investigations, claims, lawsuits or other legal proceedings; start-up of new plants and products; the success of new product initiatives or business strategies; changes in customer product preferences and sales mix; gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity and speed needed to support technology solutions; oil and energy prices, supplies and volatility; the availability and cost of freight; actions of competitors in the various industries in which the company competes, particularly price discounting; dealer practices especially as to levels of new and used field inventories; changes in demand and pricing for used equipment and resulting impacts on lease residual values; labor relations and contracts; changes in the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel; acquisitions and divestitures of businesses; greater than anticipated transaction costs; the integration of new businesses; the failure or delay in closing or realizing anticipated benefits of acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; the inability to deliver precision technology and agricultural solutions to customers; the implementation of the smart industrial operating strategy and other organizational changes; the failure to realize anticipated savings or benefits of cost reduction, productivity, or efficiency efforts; difficulties related to the conversion and implementation of enterprise resource planning systems; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures and other disruptions to the company's and suppliers' information technology infrastructure; changes in company declared dividends and common stock issuances and repurchases; changes in the level and funding of employee retirement benefits; changes in market values of investment assets, compensation, retirement, discount and mortality rates which impact retirement benefit costs; and significant changes in health care costs.

The liquidity and ongoing profitability of John Deere Capital Corporation and other credit subsidiaries depend largely on timely access to capital in order to meet future cash flow requirements, and to fund operations, costs, and purchases of the company's products. If general economic conditions deteriorate or capital markets become more volatile, including as a result of the COVID pandemic, funding could be unavailable or insufficient. Additionally, customer confidence levels may result in declines in credit applications and increases in delinquencies and default rates, which could materially impact write-offs and provisions for credit losses.

The company's forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions relating to the factors described above, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data prepared by government agencies. Such estimates and data are often revised. The company, except as required by law, undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise. Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q).

First Quarter 2021 Press Release (in millions of dollars) Unaudited























Three Months Ended





January 31

February 2

%





2021

2020

Change

Net sales and revenues:

















Production & precision ag

$ 3,069

$ 2,507

+22

Small ag & turf



2,515



1,979

+27

Construction & forestry



2,467



2,044

+21

Total net sales



8,051



6,530

+23

Financial services



884



931

-5

Other revenues



177



170

+4

Total net sales and revenues

$ 9,112

$ 7,631

+19





















Operating profit: *

















Production & precision ag

$ 643

$ 218

+195

Small ag & turf



469



155

+203

Construction & forestry



268



93

+188

Financial services



258



179

+44

Total operating profit



1,638



645

+154

Reconciling items **



(106)



(78)

+36

Income taxes



(308)



(50)

+516

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,224

$ 517

+137







* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.



** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 and February 2, 2020 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited

















2021

2020 Net Sales and Revenues











Net sales

$ 8,051

$ 6,530 Finance and interest income



834



896 Other income



227



205 Total



9,112



7,631













Costs and Expenses











Cost of sales



5,805



5,077 Research and development expenses



366



425 Selling, administrative and general expenses



769



809 Interest expense



271



336 Other operating expenses



373



415 Total



7,584



7,062













Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



1,528



569 Provision for income taxes



308



50













Income of Consolidated Group



1,220



519 Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



4



(1)













Net Income



1,224



518 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









1 Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,224

$ 517













Per Share Data











Basic

$ 3.90

$ 1.65 Diluted

$ 3.87

$ 1.63













Average Shares Outstanding











Basic



313.5



313.5 Diluted



316.1



317.2







See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.



DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In millions of dollars) Unaudited























January 31

November 1

February 2



2021

2020

2020 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,962

$ 7,066

$ 3,602 Marketable securities



667



641



609 Receivables from unconsolidated affiliates



28



31



38 Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



5,037



4,171



5,360 Financing receivables - net



29,438



29,750



27,294 Financing receivables securitized - net



3,931



4,703



4,478 Other receivables



1,141



1,220



1,367 Equipment on operating leases - net



7,030



7,298



7,504 Inventories



5,956



4,999



6,482 Property and equipment - net



5,741



5,817



5,900 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



178



193



217 Goodwill



3,194



3,081



2,945 Other intangible assets - net



1,342



1,327



1,349 Retirement benefits



906



863



900 Deferred income taxes



1,556



1,499



1,414 Other assets



2,373



2,432



2,362 Total Assets

$ 75,480

$ 75,091

$ 71,821



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Liabilities

















Short-term borrowings

$ 9,224

$ 8,582

$ 10,008 Short-term securitization borrowings



3,969



4,682



4,416 Payables to unconsolidated affiliates



119



105



147 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



9,404



10,112



8,630 Deferred income taxes



532



519



491 Long-term borrowings



32,772



32,734



30,475 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



5,374



5,413



5,710 Total liabilities



61,394



62,147



59,877



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest















14



















Stockholders' Equity

















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



14,083



12,937



11,926 Noncontrolling interests



3



7



4 Total stockholders' equity



14,086



12,944



11,930 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 75,480

$ 75,091

$ 71,821







See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.



DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 and February 2, 2020 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

















2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 1,224

$ 518 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:











Provision (credit) for credit losses



(5)



15 Provision for depreciation and amortization



538



538 Impairment charges



50





Share-based compensation expense



15



19 Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



18





Credit for deferred income taxes



(38)



(29) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Trade, notes and financing receivables related to sales



(97)



70 Inventories



(926)



(642) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(705)



(1,134) Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



130



(53) Retirement benefits



(14)



36 Other



(47)



154 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



143



(508)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



5,999



5,664 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



20



18 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



460



426 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(5,300)



(4,303) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(19)





Purchases of marketable securities



(39)



(34) Purchases of property and equipment



(154)



(271) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(294)



(517) Collateral on derivatives - net



(88)



26 Other



(6)



17 Net cash provided by investing activities



579



1,026













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Decrease in total short-term borrowings



(695)



(473) Proceeds from long-term borrowings



1,757



1,702 Payments of long-term borrowings



(1,441)



(1,651) Proceeds from issuance of common stock



71



53 Repurchases of common stock



(352)



(114) Dividends paid



(242)



(242) Other



(31)



(38) Net cash used for financing activities



(933)



(763)













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



103



(1)













Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(108)



(246) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



7,172



3,956 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 7,064

$ 3,710







See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.



Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

(1) During the first quarter of 2021, the fixed assets in an asphalt plant factory in Germany were impaired by $38 million, pretax and after-tax. The company also continued to assess its manufacturing locations, resulting in additional long-lived asset impairments of $12 million pretax. The impairments were the result of a decline in forecasted financial performance that indicated it was probable future cash flows would not cover the carrying amount of the net assets. These impairments were offset by a favorable indirect tax ruling in Brazil of $58 million pretax.

































Three Months Ended January 31, 2021

Expense (benefit):

Production &

Precision Ag

Small Ag

& Turf

Construction

& Forestry

Total

Long-lived asset impairments –

Cost of sales

$ 5

$ 3

$ 42

$ 50

Brazil indirect tax – Cost of sales



(53)









(5)



(58)

Total expense (benefit)

$ (48)

$ 3

$ 37

$ (8)









During the first quarter of 2020, the company implemented a voluntary employee-separation program with total pretax expenses as follows:







































Three Months Ended February 2, 2020





Production &

Precision Ag

Small Ag

& Turf

Construction

& Forestry

Financial

Services

Total

Cost of sales

$ 19

$ 11

$ 9







$ 39

Research and development

expenses



6



7



3









16

Selling, administrative and

general expenses



17



18



12

$ 3



50

Total operating profit impact

$ 42

$ 36

$ 24

$ 3



105

Other operating expenses



























22

Total expense

























$ 127







(2) Prior to November 2, 2020, the operating results of the Wirtgen Group (Wirtgen) were incorporated into the company's consolidated financial statements using a one-month lag period. In the first quarter of 2021, the reporting lag was eliminated resulting in four months of Wirtgen activity in the quarter. The effect was an increase to "Net sales" of $270 million, which the company considers immaterial to construction and forestry's annual net sales. Prior period results were not restated.



(3) Dividends declared and paid on a per share basis were as follows:





















Three Months Ended





January 31

February 2





2021

2020

Dividends declared

$ .76

$ .76

Dividends paid

$ .76

$ .76







(4) The calculation of basic net income per share is based on the average number of shares outstanding. The calculation of diluted net income per share recognizes any dilutive effect of share-based compensation. (5) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 6 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services," which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."

(6) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA STATEMENT OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 and February 2, 2020 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS1

FINANCIAL SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 8,051

$ 6,530

























$ 8,051

$ 6,530



Finance and interest income



32



27

$ 862

$ 936

$ (60)

$ (67)



834



896 2

Other income



220



209



72



62



(65)



(66)



227



205 3

Total



8,303



6,766



934



998



(125)



(133)



9,112



7,631

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



5,806



5,078















(1)



(1)



5,805



5,077 4

Research and development expenses



366



425



























366



425



Selling, administrative and general expenses



653



672



117



138



(1)



(1)



769



809 4

Interest expense



95



63



188



275



(12)



(2)



271



336 5

Interest compensation to Financial Services



48



64















(48)



(64)











5

Other operating expenses



67



72



369



408



(63)



(65)



373



415 6

Total



7,035



6,374



674



821



(125)



(133)



7,584



7,062

























































Income before Income Taxes



1,268



392



260



177















1,528



569



Provision for income taxes



252



9



56



41















308



50

























































Income after Income Taxes



1,016



383



204



136















1,220



519



Equity in income (loss) of

unconsolidated affiliates



4



(2)









1















4



(1)

























































Net Income



1,020



381



204



137















1,224



518



Less: Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests









1

































1



Net Income Attributable to

Deere & Company

$ 1,020

$ 380

$ 204

$ 137













$ 1,224

$ 517











The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the "Equipment Operations" and "Financial Services" have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.



1 The Equipment Operations represents the enterprise without Financial Services. The Equipment Operations includes the Company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services. 2 Elimination of Financial Services interest income earned from Equipment Operations. 3 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 4 Elimination of intercompany service fees. 5 Elimination of Equipment Operations interest expense to Financial Services. 6 Elimination of Financial Services lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS1

FINANCIAL SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







Jan 31

Nov 1

Feb 2

Jan 31

Nov 1

Feb 2

Jan 31

Nov 1

Feb 2

Jan 31

Nov 1

Feb 2







2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020



Assets











































































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,074

$ 6,145

$ 2,862

$ 888

$ 921

$ 740



















$ 6,962

$ 7,066

$ 3,602



Marketable securities



8



7



4



659



634



605





















667



641



609



Receivables from unconsolidated

affiliates



5,151



5,290



1,425



















$ (5,123)

$ (5,259)

$ (1,387)



28



31



38 7

Trade accounts and notes

receivable - net



900



1,013



1,115



5,341



4,238



5,707



(1,204)



(1,080)



(1,462)



5,037



4,171



5,360 8

Financing receivables - net



103



106



130



29,335



29,644



27,164





















29,438



29,750



27,294



Financing receivables securitized - net



18



26



42



3,913



4,677



4,436





















3,931



4,703



4,478



Other receivables



1,010



1,117



1,252



151



151



131



(20)



(48)



(16)



1,141



1,220



1,367 8

Equipment on operating leases - net





















7,030



7,298



7,504





















7,030



7,298



7,504



Inventories



5,956



4,999



6,482







































5,956



4,999



6,482



Property and equipment - net



5,703



5,778



5,857



38



39



43





















5,741



5,817



5,900



Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



157



174



200



21



19



17





















178



193



217



Goodwill



3,194



3,081



2,945







































3,194



3,081



2,945



Other intangible assets - net



1,342



1,327



1,349







































1,342



1,327



1,349



Retirement benefits



903



859



871



60



59



58



(57)



(55)



(29)



906



863



900 9

Deferred income taxes



1,797



1,763



1,821



51



45



56



(292)



(309)



(463)



1,556



1,499



1,414 10

Other assets



1,485



1,439



1,546



891



994



818



(3)



(1)



(2)



2,373



2,432



2,362



Total Assets

$ 33,801

$ 33,124

$ 27,901

$ 48,378

$ 48,719

$ 47,279

$ (6,699)

$ (6,752)

$ (3,359)

$ 75,480

$ 75,091

$ 71,821

















































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























































































































































Liabilities











































































Short-term borrowings

$ 394

$ 292

$ 947

$ 8,830

$ 8,290

$ 9,061



















$ 9,224

$ 8,582

$ 10,008



Short-term securitization borrowings



17



26



42



3,952



4,656



4,374





















3,969



4,682



4,416



Payables to unconsolidated affiliates



119



104



146



5,123



5,260



1,387

$ (5,123)

$ (5,259)

$ (1,386)



119



105



147 7

Accounts payable and

accrued expenses



8,672



9,114



8,325



1,959



2,127



1,786



(1,227)



(1,129)



(1,481)



9,404



10,112



8,630 8

Deferred income taxes



394



385



408



430



443



546



(292)



(309)



(463)



532



519



491 10

Long-term borrowings



10,139



10,124



5,567



22,633



22,610



24,908





















32,772



32,734



30,475



Retirement benefits and other liabilities



5,325



5,366



5,639



106



102



100



(57)



(55)



(29)



5,374



5,413



5,710 9

Total liabilities



25,060



25,411



21,074



43,033



43,488



42,162



(6,699)



(6,752)



(3,359)



61,394



62,147



59,877

















































































Redeemable noncontrolling interest















14



















































14

















































































Stockholders' Equity











































































Total Deere & Company

stockholders' equity



14,083



12,937



11,926



5,345



5,231



5,117



(5,345)



(5,231)



(5,117)



14,083



12,937



11,926 11

Noncontrolling interests



3



7



4







































3



7



4



Financial Services equity



(5,345)



(5,231)



(5,117)





















5,345



5,231



5,117

















11

Adjusted total stockholders' equity



8,741



7,713



6,813



5,345



5,231



5,117





















14,086



12,944



11,930



Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$ 33,801

$ 33,124

$ 27,901

$ 48,378

$ 48,719

$ 47,279

$ (6,699)

$ (6,752)

$ (3,359)

$ 75,480

$ 75,091

$ 71,821











The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the "Equipment Operations" and "Financial Services" have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.



1 The Equipment Operations represents the enterprise without Financial Services. The Equipment Operations includes the Company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services. 7 Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services. 8 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 9 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities. 10 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 11 Elimination of Financial Services equity.

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 and February 2, 2020 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS1

FINANCIAL SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



Cash Flows from Operating Activities



















































Net income

$ 1,020

$ 381

$ 204

$ 137













$ 1,224

$ 518



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for)

operating activities:



















































Provision (credit) for credit losses



(2)



1



(3)



14















(5)



15



Provision for depreciation and amortization



279



261



294



311

$ (35)

$ (34)



538



538 12

Impairment charges



50

































50









Share-based compensation expense



























15



19



15



19 13

Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



154



126



(1)



(1)



(135)



(125)



18





14

Credit for deferred income taxes



(27)



(7)



(11)



(22)















(38)



(29)



Changes in assets and liabilities:



















































Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales



156



312















(253)



(242)



(97)



70 15, 17, 18

Inventories



(842)



(530)















(84)



(112)



(926)



(642) 16

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(529)



(1,058)



(53)



(19)



(123)



(57)



(705)



(1,134) 17

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



173



(43)



(43)



(10)















130



(53)



Retirement benefits



(16)



30



2



6















(14)



36



Other



(68)



147



31



30



(10)



(23)



(47)



154 12, 13, 16

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



348



(380)



420



446



(625)



(574)



143



(508)

























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities



















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)















6,416



6,056



(417)



(392)



5,999



5,664 15

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities















20



18















20



18



Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















460



426















460



426



Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)















(5,559)



(4,569)



259



266



(5,300)



(4,303) 15

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(19)

































(19)









Purchases of marketable securities















(39)



(34)















(39)



(34)



Purchases of property and equipment



(154)



(271)



























(154)



(271)



Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(408)



(669)



114



152



(294)



(517) 16

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables















(523)



(382)



523



382











15

Collateral on derivatives - net















(88)



26















(88)



26



Other



(8)



(9)



(9)



(15)



11



41



(6)



17 18

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



(181)



(280)



270



857



490



449



579



1,026

























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities



















































Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings



(20)



20



(675)



(493)















(695)



(473)



Change in intercompany receivables/payables



264



572



(264)



(572)



























Proceeds from long-term borrowings









167



1,757



1,535















1,757



1,702



Payments of long-term borrowings



(20)



(83)



(1,421)



(1,568)















(1,441)



(1,651)



Proceeds from issuance of common stock



71



53



























71



53



Repurchases of common stock



(352)



(114)



























(352)



(114)



Dividends paid



(242)



(242)



(135)



(125)



135



125



(242)



(242) 14

Other



(22)



(29)



(9)



(9)















(31)



(38)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(321)



344



(747)



(1,232)



135



125



(933)



(763)

























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash



83



3



20



(4)















103



(1)

























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash



(71)



(313)



(37)



67















(108)



(246)



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



6,156



3,196



1,016



760















7,172



3,956



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 6,085

$ 2,883

$ 979

$ 827













$ 7,064

$ 3,710











The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the "Equipment Operations" and "Financial Services" have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.



1 The Equipment Operations represents the enterprise without Financial Services. The Equipment Operations includes the Company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services. 12 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 13 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 14 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations net cash provided by operating activities, and capital investments in Financial Services from the Equipment Operations. 15 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 16 Reclassification of lease agreements with direct customers. 17 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 18 Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.

Deere & Company Other Financial Information



















































For the Three Months Ended

Equipment Operations Production & Precision Ag Small Ag & Turf Construction & Forestry



January 31

February 2

January 31

February 2

January 31

February 2

January 31

February 2

Dollars in millions

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Sales

$ 8,051

$ 6,530

$ 3,069

$ 2,507

$ 2,515

$ 1,979

$ 2,467

$ 2,044

Net Sales - excluding Wirtgen







$ 5,925







$ 2,507







$ 1,979







$ 1,439

Average Identifiable Assets*

















































With Inventories at LIFO

$ 15,995

$ 17,255

$ 6,218

$ 6,404

$ 3,432

$ 3,806

$ 6,345

$ 7,045

With Inventories at LIFO -

excluding Wirtgen







$ 13,216







$ 6,404







$ 3,806







$ 3,006

With Inventories at Standard Cost

$ 17,387

$ 18,672

$ 6,906

$ 7,092

$ 3,870

$ 4,268

$ 6,611

$ 7,312

With Inventories at Standard Cost -

excluding Wirtgen







$ 14,633







$ 7,092







$ 4,268







$ 3,273

Operating Profit

$ 1,380

$ 466

$ 643

$ 218

$ 469

$ 155

$ 268

$ 93

Operating Profit - excluding Wirtgen







$ 449







$ 218







$ 155







$ 76

Percent of Net Sales**



17.1 %

7.6 %

21.0 %

8.7 %

18.6 %

7.8 %

10.9 %

5.3 % Operating Return on Assets**

















































With Inventories at LIFO



8.6 %

3.4 %

10.3 %

3.4 %

13.7 %

4.1 %

4.2 %

2.5 % With Inventories at Standard Cost



7.9 %

3.1 %

9.3 %

3.1 %

12.1 %

3.6 %

4.1 %

2.3 % SVA Cost of Assets**

$ (522)

$ (439)

$ (207)

$ (213)

$ (117)

$ (127)

$ (198)

$ (99)

SVA**

$ 858

$ 10

$ 436

$ 5

$ 352

$ 28

$ 70

$ (23)





















































For the Three Months Ended

Financial Services







































January 31

February 2





































Dollars in millions

2021

2020





































Net Income Attributable to

Deere & Company

$ 204

$ 137





































Average Equity

$ 5,298

$ 5,119





































Return on Equity



3.9 %

2.7 %



































Operating Profit

$ 258

$ 179





































Cost of Equity

$ (165)

$ (166)





































SVA

$ 93

$ 13





































The Company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The Company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the Company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA. * At the beginning of fiscal year 2021, the Company reclassified goodwill from the equipment operations segments' identifiable assets to Corporate assets. Operating return on assets (OROA) and SVA exclude the impact of goodwill. Prior period information has been recast for a consistent presentation. ** Beginning in fiscal year 2021, the results and assets related to the Wirtgen Group (roadbuilding) are included in the calculation of OROA and SVA. Due to integration efforts, the 2020 information did not include Wirtgen's results and assets. Prior period information was not recast for this change, which is consistent with the Company's internal presentation.

