Deere & Company Raises Quarterly Dividend
John Deere Company
06 Dec, 2023, 12:25 ET
MOLINE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share payable February 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 29, 2023.
The new quarterly rate represents an additional 12 cents per share over the previous level of $1.35.
SOURCE John Deere Company
For further information: Jen Hartmann, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]
Share this article