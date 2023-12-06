Deere & Company Raises Quarterly Dividend

MOLINE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share payable February 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 29, 2023.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional 12 cents per share over the previous level of $1.35.

SOURCE John Deere Company

