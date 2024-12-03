Deere & Company Raises Quarterly Dividend

MOLINE, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share payable February 10, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2024.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional 15 cents per share over the previous level of $1.47.

SOURCE John Deere Company

Jen Hartmann, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]