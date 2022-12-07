Deere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent
Dec 07, 2022, 14:04 ET
MOLINE, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable February 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2022.
The new quarterly rate represents an additional 7 cents per share over the previous level, an increase of approximately 6 percent per share.
