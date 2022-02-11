DeepMarkit Provides Transaction Update

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT), a technology company focused on creating new tools and technologies to aid businesses in sales development and increasing profitability, is pleased to provide an update with respect to its previously announced acquisition ("Acquisition") of First Carbon Corp. ("First Carbon"). As previously announced on January 17, 2022, the Acquisition has been conditionally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Closing of the Acquisition and non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") is subject to receipt of final approval from the Exchange upon satisfaction of all remaining conditions. The Company is working expeditiously to satisfy the remaining conditions.

All DeepMarkit common shares issued pursuant to the Acquisition and Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period required under applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. Trading in DeepMarkit's common shares is currently halted pending final approval from the Exchange for the Acquisition and Private Placement. Trading is expected to resume two business days following the issuance of the Exchange's bulletin confirming that final approval for the Acquisition has been issued.

Overview of First Carbon

First Carbon Corp. ("FCC") is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based, software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. MintCarbon.io is currently completing testing in anticipation of the official launch of the platform.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company focused on creating new tools and technologies to aid businesses in sales development and increasing profitability.

