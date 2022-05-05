DeepMarkit Completes 4-for-1 Share Split

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting credits into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), is pleased to pleased to announce that effective May 4, 2022, it has completed the split of its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) new Common Shares for each one (1) Common Share currently outstanding (the "Share Split"), as announced on April 26, 2022. The Common Shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Share Split basis on May 5, 2022.

Following completion of the Share Split, DeepMarkit's issued and outstanding Common Shares increased from 42,465,707 Common Shares to 169,862,828 Common Shares directly following completion of the Share Split. The Company expects that the Share Split will make its shares more accessible to investors and enhance liquidity for shareholders.

Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the share split. All outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted on the same split ratio and the respective exercise prices will be adjusted accordingly. Additional information regarding the Share Split can be found in the Company's previously issued news release dated April 26, 2022.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"). Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol. DeepMarkit's wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. ("FCC"), is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based, software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard). MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing testing and FCC anticipates an official launch of the platform in the near future.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected timing of the date that the Company expects the Common Shares will resume trading following completion of the Share Split. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Various factors can cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this news release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

