DeepMarkit Announces Up-Listing to OTCQB Venture Market

The Company's Listing on the OTCQB Makes it Easier for US Investors to Become Shareholders and it Complements DeepMarkit's Previous Receipt of DTC Eligibility

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") ( TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting carbon offsets onto the blockchain, announces that its common shares have been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") by the OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets").

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MKTDF" as of the opening of the market on September 6, 2022. The listing to the OTCQB complements DeepMarkit's previous receipt of DTC Eligibility. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MKT" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "DEP".

The OTCQB is a premier and established marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies, including ESG focused companies, to trade in the United States. It is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. The OTCQB offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established public market. Investors in the United States can learn more about the Company on its OTC Markets profile page located via the following URL: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MKTDF/overview.

Management Commentary

"The up-listing of DeepMarkit's common shares to the OTCQB market is a win for US investors. Now with our shares being listed on the TSXV, OTCQB and Frankfurt Bourse, even more investors have the opportunity to become owners of DeepMarkit and participate in the modernization of the global carbon offset market," said Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting offsets into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol, on the OTC market in the United States under the "MKTDF" symbol and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the "DEP" symbol. DeepMarkit Corp. is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. Its primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based platform that facilitates the minting of carbon offsets into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to obtaining shareholder approval on the matters to be brought before the Meeting, including disinterested shareholder approval and Exchange approval, as applicable, and the respective timing thereof. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward- looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties of the Company's business are contained under the heading "Business Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A in respect of the period ended March 31, 2022 and the Company's other public filings which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Various factors can cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

For further information: Ranjeet Sundher, CEO, Tel: 403-537-0067, Email: [email protected], Web: www.deepmarkit.com/, Twitter: @DeepMarkit