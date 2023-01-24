DeepMarkit AI Subsidiary Explores Natural Language Opportunities

TSXV: MKT OTC: MKTDF FRA: DEP

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a technology focused company is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, DeepMarkit AI Corp. ("DeepMarkit AI"), has begun exploration of Large Language Models ("LLMs"), with potential for application across a broad range of industries. LLMs have been popularized by ChatGPT, a chatbot launched by OpenAI Inc. in November 2022. ChatGPT is built on top of OpenAI's family of LLMs, and is anticipated to potentially revolutionize certain human-dominated tasks and industries.

Recent developments at Google, and OpenAI have revolutionized the AI sector and opened the door to new and potentially transformative applications, such as natural language generation ("NLG") (useful for automating communication, report writing, summarizations), conversational assistant, question and answer platforms, and query understanding.

LLMs are artificial intelligence tools that can read, summarize and translate texts and predict future words in a sentence letting them generate sentences similar to how humans talk and write.

DeepMarkit AI is investigating the use of NLG and LLMs across a variety of commercial applications with the goal of fully leveraging the capabilities of these breakthrough technologies.

Formed in January 2023, DeepMarkit AI is focused on exploring, developing and partnering or investing in innovative and value add Artificial Intelligence ("AI")-based technologies, including AI technologies which may complement DeepMarkit's proprietary offset minting platform, MintCarbon.io.

Artificial Intelligence Market Update

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Artificial Intelligence market is projected to grow from $387.45 billion in 2022 to $1,394.30 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 20.1% in forecast period. 1 The deep learning segment has captured 39% market share in 20222

Recent announcements from Google parent Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft indicate that the worlds largest companies are staking their future on developing AI technologies. Microsoft recently announced an additional investment of USD $10 billion into OpenAI's ChatGPT, bringing OpenAI's valuation to USD $29 billion.

Reuters reported on January 20th Google parent Alphabet is cutting 12,000 jobs as it shifts its focus toward gearing up "to share some entirely new experiences for users, developers and businesses," and the company has "a substantial opportunity in front of us with AI across our products."

DeepMarkit's wholly owned subsidiary DeepMarkit AI Corp. expects to explore a wide range of AI-related opportunities, including machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and more.

Management Commentary

Ranjeet Sundher, CEO of DeepMarkit Corp. comments, "Our recent foray into the Artificial Intelligence market has resulted in positive feedback from our shareholders and a growing number of incoming business related inquiries, which the Company is currently reviewing.

As the global A.I. sector marches toward a projected valuation of over $1.3 trillion by 2029, the Company is aggressively pursuing the development of next generation applications, which are expected to be life-changing for individuals across a virtually limitless spectrum of verticals."

DeepMarkit welcomes all business related inquiries.

Interested parties can reach out to DeepMarkit CEO Ranjeet Sundher at [email protected]

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting offsets into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol, on the OTC market in the United States under the "MKTDF" symbol and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the "DEP" symbol. DeepMarkit Corp. is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. Its primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based platform that facilitates the minting of carbon offsets into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard).

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

"Ranjeet Sundher"

Ranjeet Sundher, CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to planned updates and statements relating to the Company's business and corporate plans including but not limited to the formation of a subsidiary company focused on AI technologies, expectations concerning the subsidiary's business model, exploration for AI opportunities, the ability to identify and complete business transactions with respect to AI technologies that are complementary to DeepMarkit's existing business, and delivering growth and innovation for shareholders. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties of the Company's business are contained under the heading "Business Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A in respect of the period ended September 30, 2022 and the Company's other public filings which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Various factors can cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

