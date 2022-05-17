Deepgram Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces For Second Year in a Row

Leading automated speech recognition company adds to growing list of awards for company culture and technological excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Deepgram, a leading automatic speech recognition software company, today announced that it was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for the second consecutive year. The annual Best Workplaces list is a result of a comprehensive analysis of U.S.-based companies that have built an exceptional company culture. This year companies were evaluated on their ability to create a collaborative and supportive work environment for in-person and remote employees as a result of the pandemic.

Deepgram is honored among 475 companies that were selected based on the quality of employee responses to an independent survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. Each company submission was evaluated based on a number of categories, including company culture, management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth.

"We're proud to receive this recognition from Inc. Magazine for the second year in a row," said Scott Stephenson, CEO and co-founder of Deepgram. "As of March 2022, Deepgram's team has grown 60% YoY, and this acknowledgment is a testament to our commitment to maintain and even improve our culture as we grow. Our mission at Deepgram is to power the next generation of voice experiences, and we know prioritizing our people is critical to achieving that vision."

As a remote-first company, Deepgram believes that great talent can be found anywhere. While most employees work out of their home offices, Deepgram understands the benefit of in person collaboration and facilitates opportunities to leverage the power of in person connection. Through flexible schedules, unlimited PTO and sixteen weeks of fully paid family leave, the company encourages employees to take the time they need to rest and recharge.

"At Deepgram, we emphasize curiosity, growing together, and being human," said Jenny Draxl, Head of People at Deepgram. "Our culture, like our product, is constantly learning and evolving. We believe that diverse perspectives foster a healthier work environment and enable us to find the best solutions for our customers. We strive to nurture a culture that empowers employees to find balance."

In addition to Inc's Best Workplaces for 2022, Deepgram has been recognized with numerous industry awards, including:

Silver Stevie Award Winner

Y Combinator Top Companies

Built In Best Places to Work

HackerNoon Trending Startup

Deepgram has reinvented automatic speech recognition with a complete, deep learning model that allows companies to get faster, more accurate transcription, resulting in more reliable data sets either on-premises or in the cloud. Deepgram is the only platform that learns based on the phonetic patterns of speakers, and its training capabilities allow businesses to teach their models and improve accuracy within weeks.

To learn more about career opportunities, visit the Deepgram Careers page for more details and open positions.

About Deepgram

Deepgram's AI speech platform is revolutionizing the speech-to-text (STT) market and taking on the big guys. We're redefining what companies can do with voice technology by offering a platform with AI architectural advantage, not legacy tech retrofitted with AI. We've raised over $37 million and have been recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace (2022), a Forbes Top 50 AI Company to Watch (2021), and a CB Insights Top 100 AI Startup (2021), among others. Our tech advantage is end-to-end deep learning, but our strength lies in our diversity of people, ideas, and experiences that allow our company to create amazing voice-enabled experiences for people who are true innovators in the field. We believe every voice should be heard—and understood—from our transcriptions to our customers to our employees. Come join our revolution to unlock the power of voice technology for everyone. We want to hear what you've got to say.

