Deeper Insights, Better Analytics: Bybit Options Close the Data Gap Between Retail and Institutional Traders

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced a major upgrade to its Options Data section, introducing a suite of institutional-grade analytics to provide traders with a clearer view of volatility, positioning, and market structure. The redesigned page integrates institutional-grade analytics with a cleaner, more accessible interface for all users.

Options trading has been gaining popularity among digital asset derivatives traders, as they increasingly move beyond simple long or short positions to alternative strategies that account for volatility, time decay, and risk management. Options give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a set price before a set date.

According to ChainCatcher's H1 2026 crypto options market report, which draws on data from CoinGlass and other industry sources, the overall options market grew 12% year-over-year in the first half of 2026, though options still account for just 2.4% of total crypto derivatives volume, a gap the report characterizes as substantial long-term growth potential.

Navigating Shifting Landscape with Bybit Options

Options markets are more complex than spot markets, and the data required to interpret them, such as implied volatility, open interest distribution, and gamma exposure, has historically been a key barrier to entry for retail traders. Bybit Options's upgrade addresses this gap directly, consolidating several layers of market intelligence into a single, streamlined interface.

The upgrade follows Bybit's market-leading first half of 2026. According to the ChainCatcher report, Bybit commanded a 22.4% market share in crypto options trading for retail users for the period, second only to one centralized exchange. Bybit Options also hailed as the top avenue for ETH options with a 38% market share by trading volume.

In 2026, Bybit Options significantly ramped up its institutional capabilities, serving a broader spectrum of traders, trading desks, and professional investors in a pivot towards a more comprehensive options trading ecosystem. The latest upgrade includes four key enhancements:

BVOL (Bybit Volatility Index): Bybit's own volatility gauge, now tracked live against 30-day realized volatility (RV30), with IV Smile, Term Structure, and 25 Delta Skew data available across all expiries. Comparing BVOL and RV30 helps traders see whether implied volatility is running rich or cheap against recent price action.

Bybit's own volatility gauge, now tracked live against 30-day realized volatility (RV30), with IV Smile, Term Structure, and 25 Delta Skew data available across all expiries. Comparing BVOL and RV30 helps traders see whether implied volatility is running rich or cheap against recent price action. Max Pain: Visually plotted directly against the live Index Price, showing where open interest is concentrated and flagging the pin risk that tends to build as expiry nears. Max Pain data gives traders a sense of where prices could gravitate as expiry approaches.

Visually plotted directly against the live Index Price, showing where open interest is concentrated and flagging the pin risk that tends to build as expiry nears. Max Pain data gives traders a sense of where prices could gravitate as expiry approaches. Position Structure: A breakdown of open interest and volume by notional value or contract count, the call-to-put OI ratio, and 24-hour taker buy/sell activity.

A breakdown of open interest and volume by notional value or contract count, the call-to-put OI ratio, and 24-hour taker buy/sell activity. Market Activity: Live tracking of Gamma Exposure (GEX), flip point levels, and large or mega order flow, which reflect real positioning.

The tools respond to a structural feature of options markets: price alone rarely tells the full story. Implied volatility, how positions are distributed across strikes, and the hedging flows of market makers all influence where prices move next, information that has traditionally sat behind the proprietary systems of institutional trading desks.

Bybit Options' update is intended to bring that same analytical depth to more traders beyond professional trading desks. With more upcoming capabilities and features, Bybit Options will continue to enrich its ecosystem, meeting the evolving demands of institutional clients, while providing retail traders with the tools and insights they need to navigate options markets.

The upgrade reflects Bybit's ongoing effort to raise the standard for options trading through deeper analytics and a more accessible trading experience, aligned with the broader industry trend of an increasingly lower barrier to entry to crypto options trading. For more information, users may visit: Bybit Options Data gets a major upgrade: Deeper insights for smarter trading.

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