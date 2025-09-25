DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp. Names Christine Hrudka and Wayne Brownlee to its Board of Directors, Appoints John Povhe as CFO and Promotes Ashley Drobot to Vice President of Corporate Development

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Hrudka and Wayne Brownlee to its Board of Directors, John Povhe to Chief Financial Officer and Ashley Drobot to Vice President of Corporate Development.

Christine Hrudka, BSP, ICD.D, is a Canadian pharmacist, entrepreneur, and advocate for women in business. She owned Shoppers Drug Marts in Saskatchewan for 20 years before opening independent pharmacies. Christine has held leadership roles on both provincial and national boards, including serving as Chair of the Canadian Pharmacists Association and North American representative of the World Pharmacy Council. She is currently a director at Avricore Health and Rapid Dose Therapeutics, and previously served with Pharmapod, Aither Ingredient Corp, and Smart Employee Benefits. Christine has also been active on volunteer boards and received the Women Entrepreneurs Award of Achievement.

Wayne Brownlee, former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nutrien/PotashCorp, played a key role in privatizing PotashCorp transforming it to a publicly traded company. He was instrumental in the acquisition of the company's nitrogen and phosphate assets. He also secured equity interests in Israel Chemicals, Arab Potash Company, and SQM, where he served as Vice Chair. Wayne is a member of the Dean's Advisory Council at the Edwards Business School, University of Saskatchewan, and serves on various boards in Saskatoon. He holds a B.Sc. and an MBA from the University of Saskatchewan.

John Povhe, CPA, CA, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He is a graduate of the College of Commerce at the University of Saskatchewan. With more than 30 years of executive financial leadership experience, he has worked with Big Four accounting firms and a range of organizations, including junior listed exploration companies, private manufacturing firms, and large multinational agribusiness and mining corporations.

Ashley Drobot, P.Geo., has been appointed Vice President of Corporate Development. A geology graduate of the University of Saskatchewan, he has spent the past 25 years advancing Saskatchewan's resource sector, with experience spanning early-stage exploration, production, and the successful divestment of assets. He currently leads strategy, development, and partnerships for Canada's first commercial-scale geothermal project. With more than two decades of expertise in Saskatchewan's resource development, operations, and regulatory environment, Ashley is recognized for his ability to align Indigenous, industry, and government stakeholders to drive innovative energy solutions.

For more information on DEEP, please visit DEEP's website at www.deepcorp.ca or contact: President & CEO, Kirsten Marcia, [email protected]

Media, Morten Paulsen: (403) 399-3377, [email protected]

About DEEP Earth Energy Production:

DEEP is developing geothermal resources to meet increasing energy needs with sustainable, clean and renewable energy. The company is advancing its first planned 30 MW geothermal power facility in southeastern Saskatchewan that will produce emissions-free baseload power. A staged build aims to increase the project to produce approximately 180 MW of renewable power generation.

Future Oriented Financial Information Disclaimer:

Some of the statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. DEEP, including its directors or officers, do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will DEEP, or its directors or officers be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this update or for any related damages. You should consult your professional advisors before deciding to make an investment decision in DEEP.

