deCODE genetics: Complete recombination map of the human-genome, a major step in genetics

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Complete recombination map of the human-genome, a major step in genetics

Scientists at deCODE genetics/Amgen have constructed a complete map of how human DNA is mixed as it is passed down during reproduction. The map marks a major step in the understanding of genetic diversity and its impact on health and fertility. It continues 25 years of research at deCODE genetics into how new diversity is generated in the human genome, and its relationship to health and disease.

Bjarni V. Halldorsson and Kari Stefansson, scientists at deCODE genetics, discuss the paper: Complete recombination map of the human-genome, published in Nature today. The paper continues 25 years of research into how new diversity is generated in the human genome, and its relationship to health and disease. Kari Stefansson, Gunnar Palsson and Bjarni V. Halldorsson, scientists at deCODE genetics and authors on the paper, Complete recombination of the human-genome, published today in Nature.

The new map, appearing today in the online edition of Nature, is the first to incorporate shorter-scale shuffling, (non crossover) of grandparental DNA, which is difficult to detect due to the high DNA sequence similarity. The map also identifies areas of DNA that are devoid of major reshuffling, likely to protect critical genetic functions or prevent chromosomal problems. This insight offers a clearer picture of why some pregnancies fail and how the genome balances diversity with stability.

While this shuffling, known as recombination, is essential for genetic diversity, errors in the process can lead to serious reproductive issues. These failures can result in genetic errors that prevent pregnancies from continuing, helping to explain why infertility affects around one in ten couples worldwide. Understanding this process offers new hope for improving fertility treatments and diagnosing pregnancy complications.

The research also reveals key differences between men and women in how and where, the genome recombination occurs. Women have fewer non-crossover recombinatios, but their frequency increases with age, which may help explain why older maternal age is associated with higher risks of pregnancy complications and chromosomal disorders of the child. Men, however, do not show this age-related change, although recombination in both sexes can contribute to mutations passed to offspring.

Understanding the recombination process is also important in understanding how humans evolved as a species and what shapes individual differences, including health outcomes. All human genetic diversity can be traced to recombination and de novo mutations, DNA sequence present in the child but not in the parents. The map shows that mutations are elevated near regions of DNA mixing and consequently that the two processes are highly correlated.

Based in Reykjavik, Iceland, deCODE genetics is a global leader in analyzing and understanding the human genome. Using its unique expertise and population resources, deCODE has discovered genetic risk factors for dozens of common diseases. The purpose of understanding the genetics of disease is to use that information to create new means of diagnosing, treating and preventing disease. deCODE genetics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Video for public use:

https://vimeo.com/1037862873/90309f69c3

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600841/Kari_and_Bjarni.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600840/Kari_Gunnar_Bjarni.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535464/deCODE_genetics_Amgen_Logo.jpg

SOURCE deCODE genetics

Thora Kristin Asgeirsdottir, [email protected], 354 894 1909