Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Voting Results for 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

KELOWNA, BC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) ("Decisive" or the "Corporation") announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2024 (the "2024 AGM").

A total of 9,173,584 common shares representing 47.3% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding shares were represented in person or by proxy at the 2024 AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the 2024 AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % For James Paterson 9,080,462 99.7 % Terry Edwards 9,067,438 99.6 % Michael Conway 9,071,771 99.6 % Timothy Pirie 9,066,701 99.6 % Bruce Campbell 9,096,676 99.9 % Warren Matheos 9,065,521 99.6 % Robert Louie 9,085,631 99.8 % Peter Jeffrey 9,068,725 99.6 % Jeff Schellenberg 9,078,938 99.7 %

In terms of the other results of the 2024 AGM, shareholders approved:

(i) the fixing of the number of directors of the Corporation at nine;



(ii) the re-appointment of the auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year;



(iii) the approval of the third amended and restated equity incentive plan dated June 25, 2024, pursuant to which the Corporation may issue deferred share units, performance share units, restricted share units and stock options equal to, in aggregate, up to 10% of the issued and outstanding shares from time to time (less the number of compensation shares issuable under the employee share purchase plan); and



(iv) the sixth amended and restated employee share purchase plan dated June 25, 2024, which: (i) authorizes the Corporation to issue a maximum of 140,000 shares on the purchase date in 2024, (plus an aggregate maximum of 80,000 shares issuable as additional shares and phantom dividend shares) thereon; and (ii) continues to authorize the issuance of a maximum of 80,000 additional or phantom shares in respect of the shares issued on the purchase date in 2023.

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

