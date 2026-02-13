Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces March 2026 Dividend and Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) (the "Corporation") announced today that, in accordance with its current monthly dividend policy, the directors of the Corporation have declared a dividend of $0.045 per common share for the month of March 2026. The dividend is payable on March 13, 2026, to the shareholders of record at the close of business February 27, 2026.

Eligible shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest dividends in accordance with the Corporation's dividend reinvestment and cash purchase plan (the "DRIP"). Additional details are available under the investors section of the Corporation's website www.decisivedividend.com. This dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation ("Tax Legislation").

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted the renewal of its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the renewed NCIB, Decisive may purchase up to an aggregate of 1,005,601 common shares, representing 5% of the 20,112,036 issued and outstanding common shares on the date hereof (prior to the issuance of any common shares issuable under the DRIP in respect of the dividend payable on February 13, 2026).

Purchases of common shares under the NCIB may be made during the period commencing on February 17, 2026, and ending on February 16, 2027, or an earlier date in the event that the Corporation purchases the maximum number of the common shares available under the NCIB. Decisive reserves the right to terminate the NCIB at any time. Common shares may be purchased through the facilities of the TSXV or such other permitted means (including through alternative trading systems in Canada) at prevailing market prices. All common shares acquired directly by the Corporation under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Decisive sought renewal of its NCIB because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of the common shares may not fully reflect the value of the common shares. Decisive believes that, in such circumstances, the purchase of common shares represents an attractive use of its cash resources, from which Decisive intends to fund purchases under the NCIB. Decisive will continue to utilize BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. as the broker through which the NCIB will be conducted. Under its previous NCIB, that commenced on February 17, 2025, and expired on February 13, 2026, Decisive purchased and cancelled 10,800 common shares at a weighted average price of $6.36 per common share.

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

For more information on Decisive, or to sign up for email notifications of Corporation press releases, please visit www.decisivedividend.com.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this News Release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the monthly dividend policy adopted by the directors of the Corporation. The declaration and payment of dividends are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation the financial performance and condition of the Corporation, the satisfaction of covenants under the Corporation's credit facility and solvency tests under applicable corporate law. There can be no assurance that the directors of the Corporation will declare or pay any dividends in the future or, if dividends are declared and paid, there can be no assurance as to the frequency or amount of such dividends. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Decisive Dividend Corporation

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Rick Torriero, Chief Financial Officer, #260 - 1855 Kirschner Road, Kelowna, BC V1Y 4N7, Telephone: (250) 870-9146