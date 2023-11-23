Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Issuance of Equity Incentive Awards

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) (the "Corporation" or "Decisive") announced today that the Corporation granted 5,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $7.85 per Option. The Options will vest over a 36-month period, with one-third vesting 12 months from the date of grant, one-third vesting 24 months from the date of grant and the remaining one-third vesting 36 months from the date of grant. The Options were granted pursuant to the Corporation's second amended and restated equity incentive plan as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

