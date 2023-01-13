Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces February 2023 Dividend, Continuance of DRIP and Grant of DSUs

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSX-V: DE) (the "Corporation") announced today that, in accordance with its current monthly dividend policy, the directors of the Corporation have declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share for the month of February 2023. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2023, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2023. This dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation.

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that eligible shareholders will continue to have the opportunity to reinvest dividends in accordance with the Corporation's dividend reinvestment and cash purchase plan (the "DRIP"). The directors of the Corporation have authorized the issuance of, and reserved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), up to an additional 400,000 common shares under the DRIP, in addition to the 400,000 previously authorized for issuance. The increase in authorized common shares was necessary due to strong shareholder participation in the DRIP which resulted in 397,233 common shares being issued from the previously reserved common shares under the DRIP up to an including the dividend paid on December 15, 2022. The increase in authorized Shares under the DRIP is reflected in an amended and restated DRIP dated effective December 31, 2022 which has been approved by the TSXV and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Other than the change in the number of shares authorized for issuance under the DRIP, there were no other changes to the terms of the DRIP.

The DRIP continues to provide eligible shareholders (including insiders) of the Corporation with the opportunity to reinvest the dividends they receive on common shares in additional common shares at a 3% discount to the volume weighted average closing trading price (the "Average Closing Price") of the common shares on the TSXV for the five (5) trading days preceding the dividend payment date and without incurring brokerage fees or commissions.

The DRIP also continues to permit eligible shareholders (including insiders) of the Corporation to purchase new common shares by way of an additional cash payment (the "Cash Payment Option"). The purchase price for the Cash Payment Option will be the Average Closing Price of the common shares and without brokerage fees or commissions. The minimum permitted monthly optional cash purchase under the Cash Payment Option is $100, and no participant may make optional cash purchases in excess of $10,000 in one financial year. The aggregate number of common shares purchased pursuant to the Cash Payment Option during any financial year is subject to a maximum of two percent (2%) of the total number of outstanding common shares at the commencement of such financial year. All common shares purchased under the DRIP will continue to be issued directly from the treasury of the Corporation.

The Corporation also announced that it has granted 41,948 deferred share units ("DSUs") to the directors of the Corporation at a fair market value of $5.01 per DSU. The DSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's second amended and restated equity incentive plan as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this News Release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the monthly dividend policy adopted by the directors of the Corporation. The declaration and payment of dividends are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation the financial performance and condition of the Corporation, the satisfaction of covenants under the Corporation's credit facility and solvency tests under applicable corporate law. There can be no assurance that the directors of the Corporation will declare or pay any dividends in the future or, if dividends are declared and paid, there can be no assurance as to the frequency or amount of such dividends. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

