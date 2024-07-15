Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces August 2024 Dividend

KELOWNA, BC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) (the "Corporation") announced today that, in accordance with its current monthly dividend policy, the directors of the Corporation have declared a dividend of $0.045 per common share for the month of August 2024. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2024, to the shareholders of record at the close of business July 31, 2024.

Eligible shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest dividends in accordance with the Corporation's dividend reinvestment and cash purchase plan (the "DRIP"). Additional details are available under the investors section of the Corporation's website www.decisivedividend.com.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation ("Tax Legislation").

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

For more information on Decisive, or to sign up for email notifications of Corporation press releases, please visit www.decisivedividend.com.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this News Release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the monthly dividend policy adopted by the directors of the Corporation. The declaration and payment of dividends are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation the financial performance and condition of the Corporation, the satisfaction of covenants under the Corporation's credit facility and solvency tests under applicable corporate law. There can be no assurance that the directors of the Corporation will declare or pay any dividends in the future or, if dividends are declared and paid, there can be no assurance as to the frequency or amount of such dividends. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

