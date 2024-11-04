TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The decisions of a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) made under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules in the matter of Leszek Dziadecki dated May 16, 2023, and January 30, 2024 (with reasons issued in September 2023 and March 2024, respectively), were reviewed by the Capital Markets Tribunal.

The CIRO reasons for decision (misconduct) is available at:

Dziadecki, Leszek

The CIRO reasons for decision (penalty) is available at:

Dziadecki, Leszek

The Capital Markets Tribunal concluded that the CIRO decisions should not be set aside, confirmed the CIRO decisions and dismissed Leszek Dziadecki's application. The Capital Markets Tribunal released its reasons and decision on October 23, 2024.

Capital Markets Tribunal

The misconduct occurred while Leszek Dziadecki conducted business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

