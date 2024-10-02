TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a motion brought by Darren Carrigan to stay CIRO's investigation and future disciplinary proceedings against him under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, which was heard on August 22, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) dismissed the motion and issued their reasons for decision.

The hearing panel's decision on the motion dated September 16, 2024, is available at:

Re Carrigan 2024 CIRO 70

Darren Carrigan was a Registered Representative with Dominick Capital Corporation from 2016 to 2019 and Gravitas Securities Inc. from 2019 to 2023. He is not currently employed with a CIRO-regulated firm.

