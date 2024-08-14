TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Following an application hearing to expel Gravitas Securities Inc. (Gravitas) from the membership in the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a CIRO hearing panel issued an order terminating Gravitas' membership effective August 7, 2024.

The hearing panel's order dated August 7, 2024 and decision will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Gravitas Securities Inc. - Order

Gravitas' membership in CIRO was suspended by a protective order made on June 8, 2023. Gravitas consented to an order terminating its rights and privileges of membership.

