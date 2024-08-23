TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On August 14, 2024, a panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) held a hearing pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules and accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. admitted that it failed to enforce a system to supervise the activities of its employees regarding the receipt and containment of confidential information.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. agreed to pay a fine of $475,000 and costs of $25,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. is a CIRO-regulated dealer member.

