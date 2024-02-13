TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - On February 1, 2024, under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Stephen Patrick Laporte.

Stephen Laporte admitted that he:

a) failed to record and maintain adequate evidence of client trade instructions with respect to transactions that the Respondent processed pursuant to Limited Trade Authorizations;

b) altered, and used to process transactions, 44 account forms in respect of 33 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations; and

c) obtained, possessed and used to process transactions, two pre-signed account forms in respect of two clients.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Stephen Laporte agreed to a fine of $26,000 and costs of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Laporte, Stephen – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

At all material times, Stephen Laporte conducted business in the Ottawa, Ontario area.

