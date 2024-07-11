EDMONTON, AB, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 3, 2024, a panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) held a hearing pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules and accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Stephanie Bradshaw.

Stephanie Bradshaw admitted that to meet sales targets or to qualify for a bonus based on Dealer Member sales incentives, she set-up and cancelled pre-authorized contributions in the accounts of clients without their knowledge or authorization; and cancelled, rather than amended, pre-authorized contributions in the account of a client and set-up new pre-authorized contributions.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Stephanie Bradshaw agreed to a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with a CIRO Dealer Member for a period of 12 months and a fine of $10,000.

Stephanie Bradshaw also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Bradshaw, Stephanie – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

At all material times, Stephanie Bradshaw conducted business in the Edmonton, Alberta area. Stephanie Bradshaw is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

* * *

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], Phone: 416-943-4640