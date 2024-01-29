CALGARY, AB, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held on July 19, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules found that Simon Christopher Kelly contravened the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.5.1, 1.1.2, 2.1.1 and 2.3.1(a).

The hearing panel's decision dated January 18, 2024, is available at:

Re Kelly, 2024 CIRO 09

Specifically, the hearing panel found that Simon Kelly committed the following violations:

a) he was named as a beneficiary of a client's investment accounts, which gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest between the client and the Respondent, which he failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise ensure was addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client; and

b) he accepted an appointment as power of attorney for a client's property.

The hearing panel imposed the following sanctions on Simon Kelly:

a) a six month prohibition on the Respondent's ability to conduct securities related business in while in the employ of or in association with a Dealer Member of the Corporation registered as a mutual fund dealer; and

b) a fine of $70,000

Simon Kelly is also required to pay costs in the amount of $10.000.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Simon Kelly conducted business in the Calgary, Alberta area.

