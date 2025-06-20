TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a penalty hearing held on May 15, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules imposed the following sanctions on Sandly Alteon:

(a) a 30-month prohibition on her authority to conduct securities-related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any CIRO Member, and

(b) a fine of $25,000.

Sandly Alteon is also required to pay costs in the amount of $15,000.

The sanctions decision can be found at:

Re Alteon 2025 CIRO 28

In an earlier decision dated February 7, 2025, the Hearing Panel found that Sandly Alteon:

a) engaged in personal financial dealings with a client, giving rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest that she failed to disclose to the Dealer Member or otherwise address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client;

b) engaged in outside activities that were not disclosed to or approved by the Dealer Member; and

c) failed to cooperate with an investigation into her conduct by CIRO Staff

The decision on liability can be found at:

Re Alteon 2025 CIRO 10

The violations occurred while Sandly Alteon conducted business in the Laval, Quebec area. Sandly Alteon is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

