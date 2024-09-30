TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - On September 20, 2024, a panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) held a hearing pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (IDPC) and accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (RBC DS).

RBC DS admitted it engaged in trades of shares on behalf of Canadian investors, which occurred other than by the entry of an order on a marketplace, without seeking a regulatory exemption from CIRO trades to be done off-market.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, RBC DS agreed to a fine of $ $1,000,000 and costs of $15,000. RBC DS will also deliver a training program to individuals involved in the Deal to ensure full understanding of UMIR 6.4 requirements.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. – Settlement Agreement

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. is a CIRO-registered investment dealer.

