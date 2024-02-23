Decision Notice - CIRO Sanctions Lifan Song

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On February 6, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Lifan Song.

Lifan Song admitted he failed to report to the Dealer Member complaints that he received from clients, and without the prior written consent of the Dealer Member, paid compensation to clients. Lifan Song also provided a false or misleading response to the Dealer Member during its investigation into his conduct.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Lifan Song agreed to the following sanctions:

a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO that is registered as a mutual fund dealer for a period of 6 months; and a fine in the amount of $20,000 .

Lifan Song also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

Lifan Song conducted business with Investors Group Financial Services Inc. in the Winnipeg, Manitoba area. He is no longer a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

