REGINA, SK, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - On February 21, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) held a hearing pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules and accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Lance Garrett Henry Dueck.

Lance Dueck admitted that he, or the assistant for whom he was responsible, obtained, possessed and used to process transactions, 21 pre-signed account forms in respect of 12 clients and altered or used to process transactions, two account forms in respect of two clients, by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations to show that the alterations were authorized.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Lance Dueck agreed to pay a fine of $14,000 and costs of $3,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Dueck, Lance – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

At all material times, Lance Dueck conducted business as a dealing representative with Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. in the Regina, Saskatchewan area. Lance Dueck is still within the industry in a registered capacity with Quadrus Investment Services Ltd.

