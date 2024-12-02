Decision Notice - CIRO Sanctions Juan Carlos Saavedra

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - A penalty hearing in the matter of Juan Carlos Saavedra was held on September 25, 2024. After receiving an Agreed Statement of Facts and hearing submissions from the Parties, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules found that Juan Carlos Saavedra misappropriated or otherwise failed to account for client monies and failed to cooperate with an investigation by the MFDA into his conduct. The hearing panel imposed the following sanctions:

a) a permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO, and

b) a fine of $100,000

Juan Saavedra is also required to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The sanctions decision can be found at:

Re Saavedra 2024 CIRO 82

At all material times, Juan Carlos Saavedra conducted business in the Calgary, Alberta area. He is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

