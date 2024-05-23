Decision Notice - CIRO Sanctions Joshua Emanuel Mifsud

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On April 23, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) reserved their decision on penalty in the matter of Joshua Mifsud.

The Hearing Panel has issued their decision and imposed a fine of $5,000 and costs of $2,500.

The sanctions decision and reasons can be found at:

Re Mifsud 2024 CIRO 50

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Joshua Mifsud conducted business in the Halton Hills, Ontario, area.

