TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a hearing on the merits in the matter of Jila Mahnaz Mott held on January 19, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules reserved judgment. The hearing panel has released its decision and is imposing the following sanctions on Jila Mahnaz Mott:

a permanent prohibition on her authority to conduct securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member registered as a mutual fund dealer, and

a fine of $776,100 .

Jila Mott is also required to pay costs in the amount of $7,500.

The sanctions decision can be found at:

Re Mott, 2024 CIRO 31

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Jila Mott conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

