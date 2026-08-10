Decision Notice - CIRO Sanctions Debojyoti (Debo) Majumder

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Following a disciplinary hearing held on July 21, 2026 under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Debojyoti (Debo) Majumder failed to cooperate with CIRO Enforcement Staff's investigation into his conduct.

The hearing panel imposed the following sanctions on Debojyoti (Debo) Majumder:

(a) a permanent prohibition from conducting securities-related business while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO, and

(b) a fine of $50,000.

Debojyoti (Debo) Majumder is also required to pay costs in the amount of $25,000.

The reasons for decision will be posted on www.ciro.ca when available.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Majumder, Debojyoti (Debo) – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The misconduct occurred while Debojyoti (Debo) Majumder was registered as a Dealing Representative in the Richmond Hill, Ontario area with HSBC Investment Funds (Canada) Inc. Debojyoti (Debo) Majumder is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

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SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], 416-526-8240