Decision Notice - CIRO Sanctions Benjamin Thomas Banks

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 9, 2024, a panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) held a hearing pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules and accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Benjamin Thomas Banks.

Benjamin Banks admitted that he engaged in discretionary trading without obtaining client instructions between July 2020 and November 2020 and failed to verify and record client trade instructions between January 2020 and May 2021.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Benjamin Banks agreed to a fine of $12,500 and costs in the amount of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Banks, Benjamin – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

At all material times, Benjamin Banks conducted business in the Calgary, Alberta area.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

