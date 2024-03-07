TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - On February 21, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Aziz Fatehali Khamisa.

Aziz Khamisa admitted that he failed to disclose an agreement that was material to a proposed transaction to effect a change of control of a Member of the MFDA, thereby:

a) failing to provide full disclosure of the material terms of a proposed transaction;

b) failing to provide information to the MFDA that it required or considered necessary or desirable; and

c) misleading the MFDA concerning the full terms of the proposed change of control.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Aziz Khamisa agreed to the following sanctions:

a) a one-year prohibition on his authority to conduct security related business while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO that is registered as a mutual fund dealer;

b) a prohibition from being an officer, director or acting in a supervisory capacity including without limitation acting as Ultimate Designated Person, Chief Compliance Officer, Branch Manager or Compliance Officer, while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO registered as a mutual fund dealer for a period of five years; and

c) a fine of $40,000

Aziz Khamisa also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Khamisa, Aziz – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

At all material times, Aziz Khamisa conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

