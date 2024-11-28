WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a penalty hearing held on March 20 and November 13, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules imposed the following sanctions on Andrew Kazina:

a) a permanent prohibition on the authority of the Respondent to conduct securities related business while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO that is registered as a mutual fund dealer, and

b) a fine in the amount of $342,500.

Andrew Kazina is also required to pay costs in the amount of $30,000.

The sanctions decision will be available at www.ciro.ca.

In an earlier decision dated November 15, 2023, the Hearing Panel found that Andrew Kazina:

a) engaged in outside business activities that were not disclosed to and approved by the Member by operating businesses that provided tax and financial planning services to individuals, and marketing, franchising and other consulting services to businesses,

b) recommended and accepted approximately $257,500 for investment in a business that he operated from at least eight clients and at least two non-clients, thereby engaging in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or processed through the facilities of the Member,

c) solicited approximately $232,500 from at least eight clients that he used to finance and operate his business and commingled the money with his personal savings in bank accounts that he held in his own name or jointly with his wife, thereby engaging in personal financial dealings with clients that gave rise to a conflict of interest that he failed to disclose to the Member or address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the clients, and

d) provided false or misleading information to the Member in responses to questions on annual compliance questionnaires from the Member.

The decision on Liability can be found at:

Re Kazina 2023 CIRO 24

The violations occurred while Andrew Kazina conducted business in the Winnipeg, Manitoba area. The Respondent is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

