SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a sanctions hearing held on October 30, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules imposed the following sanctions on Ryan Rilloraza Manalang:

a) a fine of $22,000; and

b) completion of an ethics or industry course acceptable to CIRO Staff

Ryan Manalang is also required to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

In an earlier decision dated May 28, 2024, the Hearing Panel found that Ryan Manalang:

a) photocopied the signature pages from two account forms previously signed by a client and reused the signature pages on two account forms and submitted the forms to the Dealer Member for processing; and

b) obtained, possessed, and in some instances used to process transactions, 29 pre-signed account forms in respect of 9 clients.

The decision on Liability can be found at:

Re Manalang 2024 CIRO 53

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Ryan Manalang conducted business in the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan area.

