VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on January 13, 2025 a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules found that Sukhjinder Minhas failed to identify, report to the Dealer Member, or address material conflicts of interest when he borrowed monies from clients and failed to cooperate with an investigation into his conduct by Staff of CIRO.

The hearing panel imposed the following sanctions on Sukhjinder Minhas:

a) a permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO, and

b) a global fine of $425,000.

Sukhjinder Minhas is also required to pay costs in the amount of $10,000.

The hearing panel's decision dated April 3, 2025, is available at:

Re Minhas 2025 CIRO 17

At all material times, Sukhjinder Minhas carried on business at Royal Mutual Funds Inc., a CIRO Dealer Member, in Surrey, British Columbia. Sukhjinder Minhas is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctionss including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

