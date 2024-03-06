Decision Notice - CIRO Hearing Panel Issues Reasons for Decision on Penalty in the matter of Donald Warren Metcalfe

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a penalty hearing held pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules on January 30, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued its reasons for decision on penalty in the matter of Donald Warren Metcalfe.

The hearing panel imposed a fine of $2,500,000 and a permanent bar on approval in any capacity on the respondent. Donald Warren Metcalfe is also required to pay costs in the amount of $68,908.

The penalty decision, dated February 21, 2024, can be found at:

Re Metcalfe, 2024 CIRO 25

In an earlier decision, dated December 11, 2023, the hearing panel found that Donald Warren Metcalfe engaged in and enabled fraudulent conduct committed by Gary Man King Ng with respect to loan financing and failed to cooperate with an investigation.

The decision on liability can be found at:

Re Metcalfe, 2023 IIROC 38

The violations occurred while Donald Warren Metcalfe was a Director and Executive with PI Financial Corp. and Chippingham Financial Group Limited. The respondent is no longer a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

