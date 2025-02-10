WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - A hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules has issued reasons for its decision on sanction.

The hearing panel imposed the following sanctions on Andrew Kazina:

a) a permanent prohibition on the authority of Andrew Kazina to conduct securities related business while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO that is registered as a mutual fund dealer, and

b) a fine in the amount of $313,500.

Andrew Kazina is also required to pay costs in the amount of $30,000.

The reasons for decision on sanction dated January 15, 2025 can be found at:

Re Kazina 2025 CIRO 01

The decision on liability dated November 15, 2023 can be found at:

Re Kazina 2023 CIRO 24

The violations occurred while Andrew Kazina conducted business in the Winnipeg, Manitoba area. Andrew Kazina is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

