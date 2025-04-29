CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on April 2-4, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules dismissed the allegations made by Enforcement Staff against William Robert Hall.

The hearing panel's decision dated April 21, 2025, is available at:

Re Hall 2025 CIRO 20

At all material times, William Robert Hall was an investment advisor at a Calgary branch of Canaccord Genuity Corp. He is currently not registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

