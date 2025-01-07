TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on December 6, 2024 pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Sinziana Vornicu provided false portfolio information to two clients and communicated with her supervisor using an unapproved communications method.

The hearing panel issued their reasons for decision on December 24, 2024, which are available at:

Re Vornicu 2024 CIRO 93

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the following sanctions imposed on Sinziana Vornicu as part of the settlement:

a) a fine of $25,000,

b) a prohibition on registration approval with CIRO in any capacity for 12 months,

c) close supervision upon registration in any capacity with CIRO for 12 months, and

d) completion of the Conduct and Practices Handbook Course prior to reregistration with CIRO.

Sinziana Vornicu will also pay costs of $5,000.

At all material times, Sinziana Vornicu was registered as an Investment Representative with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. in Ontario. Sinziana Vornicu is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Kate Morris, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], Phone: 416-779-8301