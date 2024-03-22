TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules on February 12, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Sherry Susan Hanson altered and used to process transactions, 52 account forms in respect of 33 clients, by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision dated March 15, 2024 are available at:

Re Hanson, 2024 CIRO 39

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the fine of $26,000 and costs in the amount of $2,500 imposed on Sherry Hanson.

At all material times, Sherry Hanson conducted business in the Ottawa, Ontario area. Sherry Hanson is still within the industry in a registered capacity with Desjardins Financial Security Investments Inc.

