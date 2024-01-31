Decision Notice - CIRO Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Samantha Cauvier

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules held on December 12, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Samantha Jane Cauvier:

a) instructed a client to falsely inform the Dealer Member that they were a resident of Ontario;

b) in respect of a second client, falsely recorded on account opening documentation that the client was a resident of Ontario;

c) opened a new account and processed the purchase of mutual funds in respect of a client who resided in a province in which the Respondent was not registered.

The hearing panel issued its reasons for decision on January 30, 2024, which are available at:

Re Cauvier, 2024 CIRO 19

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the fine in the amount of $2,500 imposed on Samantha Cauvier.

Samantha Cauvier is also required to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, Samantha Cauvier carried on business in the Carleton Place, Ontario area.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

