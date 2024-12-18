TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on September 13, 2024 pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Sabrina Antonia Baggs set up and cancelled pre-authorized contributions in clients' accounts without their knowledge or authorization to meet sales targets or increase her compensation based on the Dealer Member's sales incentives.

The hearing panel issued their reasons for decision on December 4, 2024, which are available at:

Re Baggs 2024 CIRO 85

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity for a period of 12 months and the fine of $20,000 imposed on Sabrina Baggs.

Sabrina Baggs is also required to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

At all material times, Sabrina Baggs conducted business in the Markham, Ontario area. Sabrina Baggs is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

