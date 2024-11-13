TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules held on October 15, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Royal Mutual Funds Inc. failed to establish and maintain an adequate system of controls and supervision to ensure requests were submitted for Canada Education Savings Grant payments on behalf of eligible client accounts.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision issued on October 31, 2024 are available at:

Re Royal Mutual Funds Inc. 2024 CIRO 77

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the fine of $125,000 imposed on Royal Mutual Funds Inc.

Royal Mutual Funds Inc. is also required to pay costs in the amount of $10,000.

