TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) held on September 20, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (RBC DS) engaged in trades of shares on behalf of Canadian investors, which occurred other than by the entry of an order on a marketplace, without seeking a regulatory exemption from CIRO for the trades to be done off-market.

The hearing panel issued their Reasons for Decision on October 23, 2024 which are available at:

Re RBC Dominion Securities 2024 CIRO 76

In their Reasons for Decision, the hearing panel confirmed the fine of $1,000,000 and costs of $15,000. RBC DS will also deliver a training program to individuals involved to ensure full understanding of CIRO's UMIR 6.4 requirements.

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. is a CIRO-registered investment dealer.

