TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on August 3, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules accepted the settlement agreement dated July 26, 2023 between CIRO's Enforcement Staff and Ramanbhai Patel.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision, dated January 10, 2024 are available at:

Re Patel, Ramanbhai 2024 CIRO 06

In its reasons for decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on Ramanbhai Patel:

a fine in the amount of $25,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ;

; a suspension for a period of 30 days from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO registered as a mutual fund dealer, commencing on the date that the settlement agreement is accepted;

a prohibition from acting as a branch manager or in any supervisory capacity for a period of two years commencing upon the date the Settlement Agreement is accepted; and

successful completion of the branch manager's course offered by the Investment Funds Institute of Canada or the Investment Dealer Supervisors Course offered by the Canadian Securities Institute prior to acting as a branch manager or in any supervisory capacity in the future.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Woodbridge, Ontario area.

* * *

