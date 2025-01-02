MONTRÉAL, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on December 4, 2024 pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Omar Gouda failed to use due diligence to ensure the recommendations made to a client were suitable and engaged in excessive trading in the accounts of that client, which was not within the bounds of good business practice.

The hearing panel issued their reasons for decision on December 18, 2024, which are available at:

Re Gouda 2024 CIRO 91

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the following as part of the settlement:

a) a fine of $25,000,

b) disgorgement of $7,693, representing the commissions he collected in this matter,

c) the obligation to pass the Conduct and Practices Handbook Course examination within 60 days of the acceptance of the settlement, and

d) strict supervision for a period of 6 months.

Omar Gouda will also pay costs of $2,500.

At the times of the contraventions, Omar Gouda was a Registered Representative at Research Capital Corporation, a CIRO-regulated firm. Omar Gouda is currently employed by and registered with another CIRO-regulated firm.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

