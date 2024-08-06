HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on June 27, 2024 pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Natalie Kiryak processed 20 transactions in respect of 15 clients as redemptions and purchases, rather than as switches, in order to receive increased performance credits, thereby:

i. engaging in conduct which gave rise to a conflict of interest which she failed to disclose to the Dealer Member, or ensure was addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client; and

ii. failing to comply with the Dealer Member's policies and procedures with respect to the processing of trades as switches.

The hearing panel issued its reasons for decision on July 16, 2024, which are available at:

Re Kiryak 2024 CIRO 62

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed a fine of $17,500 and costs of $5,000 imposed on Natalie Kiryak was reasonable.

At all material times, Natalie Kiryak conducted business in the Dartmouth, Nova Scotia area. Natalie Kiryak is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

